We asked 9 busy mums to tell us their favourite quick exercise.

While we'd all love to be really consistent on the exercise front, let's be real — unless you have a big chunk of time to do a lengthy workout every day, it’s not that easy for everyone — especially mums.

In a tireless job that brings about all the biggest challenges, more often than not mums will be found putting their kids, partners and careers before themselves.

Which sucks, because we all know how important moving your body can be for your physical health and mental health, too.

Whether you want to slog it out in a HIIT class, go for a run or walk home from work, that fact is that fitting exercise into your daily routine looks different for everyone.

That's why we asked some busy mums at Mamamia to tell us their favourite fast and effective workout.

Here's what they said.

1. Running.

"A quick, 15-minute run is my go-to workout. I'm out and back before they've even finished breakfast." - Sumi.