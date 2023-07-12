From gym membership to activewear: What a PT says you should save and spend money on.

In fitness, as in life, you generally get what you pay for (spoiler alert ¯\_(ツ)_/¯). But is it worth spending more on a gym membership? Activewear? A personal trainer?

Well, I'm here to definitively tell you: probably, most definitely, and maybe.

First, we need to differentiate between price and value. Sure you can get a gym membership for $16/week compared to $90/week – but does anyone call you if you haven’t attended? You can purchase leggings for $20 or $200, but will everyone see the inner workings of your bum the second you bend over to tie up your shoe?

I appreciate in these cost-of-living times, price abso-f**king-lutely does matter, but if your concern is how hard your cash is working for you, well, here is your guide.

Is it worth paying more for a gym membership?

Generally, the less you pay for your gym membership, the less personalised the service in terms of a) staff knowing who you are; b) caring who you are.

A lower-tiered membership could mean that you are one of tens-of-thousands of members, where a more pricey membership at a boutique-style facility could mean you are one of 100.

The less expensive memberships are typically for your “big-box” gyms, which is your generic offering of weights-cardio-maybe-group-fitness-classes. All or none of which you actually enjoy and/or know how to utilise.