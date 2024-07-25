'I tried the viral $55 Amazon leggings and here's my official verdict.'

Here's the deal: while they may appear similar, not all leggings are created equal. Some are thin and flimsy, others too restrictive.

And let's be real — good leggings can also come with a hefty price tag (I mean, $130 for a pair? Seriously?!).

So, when TikTok tipped me off that Amazon was selling the best leggings in the entire world for just $55, I couldn't resist giving them a try.

Watch: Inside My Wardrobe | Comfort and Joy. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

What does Amazon say?

With over 10,000 ratings on Amazon, the CRZ Yoga Leggings have some serious buzz. According to the brand, they're designed to be buttery soft, squat-proof, long-lasting, and perfect for workouts, training, or simply lounging around (which, to be honest, is exactly how I plan to use them).

The famous $55 leggings. Image: Amazon Australia.