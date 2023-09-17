Given up your gym in cost of living? Here are 8 ways to get fit for free.

If you're one of the 40 per cent of Australians struggling with money at the moment (according to a recent study by NAB), then you've likely slowly been offloading non-essential spends over the past few months.

It feels like we can't catch a break with interest rates, rent increases, grocery prices, fuel costs and everything in between – and as important as regular movement is, it makes sense that the gym is often one of the first things to in an effort to reduce your household spending.

Either way, as a PT, I'm here to tell you can still stay fit (or get fit) without access to a gym. Here are eight ways:

While you're here, watch the horoscopes try working out. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

1. Up your N.E.A.T.

Your Non-Exercise Activity Thermogenesis (N.E.A.T.) is all the energy you burn that is not related to exercise. Did you know you can use three times more energy in a day by increasing your N.E.A.T. than you do exercising? What little changes can you make to increase your day-to-day movements? Walk to a co-worker's desk instead of sending an email. Park further from the door. Take the stairs. Get a standing desk or work at a bench. Go for a walk and coffee with friends, instead of sitting. It all adds up.

2. Have more 'adult' time.

Apart from the other obvious benefit to having more sex, it's one of the fastest ways to get your heart rate up. In an average rendezvous, your heart rate will get up to 120 beats per minute. And, if we're honest,we're more likely to push through the puffing in the bedroom than we are in a spin class.

3. Use free apps and websites.

There are multiple free apps and websites out there with hundreds of free workouts, in all different genres. For example, Strava is like a social media platform for fitness, Jfitt is an app that has pre-made strength programs, and Nike app has more than 100 strength training, cardio, mobility and yoga workouts.