‘I'm a serial gym-quitter. This is how I finally started enjoying exercise.’

Look, I don't like to brag (I do), but when it comes to locking myself into gym memberships and quitting them on repeat, I'm exceptionally talented. Like, I've got it down to a fine art.

Ready? Okay. It goes something like this:

1. Sign up for a gym membership.

2. Go every day for one month.

3. Go sporadically for two months.

4. Don't go for three to four months.

5. Ponder if I should cancel.

6. Don't cancel.

7. Remain a member for another three months.

8. Spend one week hyping self up to call and cancel membership.

9. Ask husband to call and cancel for me.

10. Repeat until I die.

See! It's effective every time.

And look, it's not because I hate exercising but I invariably end up doing classes that get boring. Repetitive. Shout-y. (Why do they yell so much??). I'll then usually fall into the 'I can just do it myself' trap and try to structure my own workout program through 45 thousand five-second videos I've saved on Instagram. But then I remember I don't really know what I'm... doing. And my left knee kinda hurts a bit. And... why does it feel like everyone in the gym is always staring??