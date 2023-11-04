A pageant queen, 8 kids and a billion-dollar fortune: the controversy of Ballerina Farm.

Right now, mumfluencer Hannah Neeleman is having a moment. The content creator with over 13.2 million followers across TikTok and Instagram, just announced she is pregnant with her eighth child… right after winning the Mrs. American Pageant – a beauty competition established to honour married women throughout the US.

Hannah and her family call Ballerina Farm home. They are ranchers. And it's on this ranch, in Utah, that they not only sell meat and produce, but also their wholesome existence. A life lived by the seasons; they milk cows, raise pigs, grow fresh vegetables. Their kids, dressed in neutrals, run through the sun-drenched fields. Hannah is the perfect homesteader.

What many don't know, however, is that Hannah and her husband Daniel are heirs to a billion-dollar fortune.

And as more eyes veer towards Ballerina Farm, the more the controversies seem to crop up. Now internet 'sleuths' and sub-Reddit forums are obsessed with examining exactly how the Neelemans have this Insta-perfect farmers' life.

So how and why did we get here?

Watch a clip of Hannah Neeleman here. Post continues below.