Chloe Morello told us the secret to better makeup. And it involves the 'dot method'.

When you think of beauty vloggers, chances are you think of Chloe Morello. She's the OG. Beauty royalty. And whenever she recommends something, you know it's got to be good.

So, you can only imagine our excitement when she joined Lucy Neville on our very own You Beauty podcast. And yes, we had a good nosy through her entire makeup bag to uncover her go-to products for everything from everyday glam to maximalist looks.

During our chat, there was one juicy nugget that we need to discuss: Chloe's failsafe beauty hack, which racked up over 13 million views on YouTube.

Watch: Speaking of Chloe Morello, here's she talks dermaplaning and why she shaves her face before she puts on makeup. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

It's called the 'dot method' hack — and yes, we've even tried it for ourselves!

In case you haven't heard of it, let us (or Chloe, rather), explain.

"I get all my cream products — because like I said, I love cream products — and I'll dot them around my face," said the Aussie beauty influencer.

As she goes on to share, it's kind of like a 'paint by numbers' technique for a lighter, fresher look. She basically starts off applying her concealer, foundation, bronzer and blush in little dots across her face.

Image: Instagram/@chloemorello