'These 8 iconic moments from The Bachelor will forever live rent free in my head.'

The Bachelor Australia has returned for another year, but this time, with a fresh, new format.

Premiering last night on Channel 10, the reality show has pulled off a worldwide first, having three bachelors, instead of your typical one.

This season, there's marketing manager Felix Von Hofe, restaurant manager Thomas Malucelli, and Machine Gun Kelly's stunt double, Jed McIntosh, looking for love.

Watch the trailer for The Bachelors 2023.



Video via Channel 10.

And so far, it's pretty entertaining. The old format was getting stale and repetitive, and had lost the excitement and mass viewers that earlier seasons received.

Remember those days?