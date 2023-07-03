'I just straightaway didn’t feel right.' Locky and Irena Gilbert share their heartbreak.

This post includes discussion of pregnancy loss that may be distressing to some readers.

The Bachelor's Locky and Irena Gilbert – who met on the 2020 season of The Bachelor, got engaged in June 2022 and were married in March 2023 in a ceremony held in Melbourne – have shared the sad news that they have suffered a second miscarriage.

In an interview with 7Life, Irena opened up about the couple's grief as they come to terms with experiencing another miscarriage, which followed the couple's first at the end of 2020.

“We’ve been trying to get pregnant and try to start our family and we were absolutely over the moon when we found out we were pregnant last month,” Irena told the outlet.

“Unfortunately, a week later we suffered a miscarriage, and... it was emotional, hard and obviously heartbreaking."

Irena shared that she first realised something was wrong when she woke one morning and there was a “slight bit of bleeding," she said.

“I just straightway didn’t feel right."

Irena attempted to assure herself that everything was fine. “‘Oh, you know, a little bit is normal, it’s fine. I’ll just see how I go,’" she recalled telling herself. However, when the couple went to the hospital, their fears were confirmed.

“It all happened so quickly, which at the time was terrible, but I’m kind of glad it happened quickly.”

When Irena first found out she was pregnant earlier this year, she and Locky told their parents and Irena's close friends. “I think that the hardest part was that we had told our parents and those closest to us the news,” Irena admitted.

“And then we had to tell them obviously the bad news, so they were elated and then also devastated.”

Irena posted about her sad news on Instagram on Monday morning. While announcing she had become an ambassador for the upcoming Red Nose Day, Irena also spoke about her recent experience.

"Locky and I suffered another miscarriage, which has only made me more eager to join and raise awareness for the cause.