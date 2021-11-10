Mamamia recaps The Bachelorette: THIS GROUP DATE IS SO WHOLESOME.

To catch up on all The Bachelorette Australia 2021 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our The Bachelorette hub page.

IT'S TIME FOR ANOTHER WEEK OF THE BACHELORETTE PLS.

We open on the mansion, and it seems things are still tense after last week's whole lie detector drama.

While Jamie-Lee is hoping for a single date with Brooke after becoming the subject of some awkward ~flirting~ rumours, it turns out newcomer Millie has landed this week's single date.

Watch The Bachelorette 2021 trailer below. Post continues after video.



For their date, Brooke has taken Millie to a ✨ winter wonderland ✨.

They make snow angels and build a snowman and paint a mountain backdrop... on the wall.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯. Image: Channel 10.