1. ﻿ “I was triggered.” Zoe-Clare shares the real reason behind her ‘ranga rant’ on The Bachelor.

Zoe-Clare McDonald has opened up about her infamous red-head oppression rant she went on in The Bachelor premiere, and in short, it looks like it was a combination of alcohol, medication and ~whispers~ in the mansion.

"Unfortunately I had been quite ill leading up to [filming The Bachelor], so I had been on medication," she told the Daily Telegraph.

“Having two drinks did not help. At the end of the day, my emotions were super heightened and it escalated to a ranga rant.

“I don’t think I have ever mixed alcohol and medication before so it is a learning curve for me.”

In case you need a refresher, the "ranga rant" she's referring to includes such quotes as:

"I don’t understand why out of everyone here, [Areeba] would pick me [to interrupt in time with Locky]. Honestly, I get it. I’m the only redhead in the whole entire house."

“I think that’s exactly why Areeba is targeting me. Of course, the redhead. It’s just not appropriate. What’s wrong with a ranga?"

"I’m sorry, do you want me to dye my hair every ten seconds, I’m SO sorry but this is natural guys. This is not going anywhere!"