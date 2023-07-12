Six months since The Bachelors ended, two exes are still bickering online.

Channel 10 have just announced the three men stepping into the shoes filled by last season's The Bachelors trio, but meanwhile, one of the winning couples from the last round are still arguing about the demise of their relationship.

Thomas Malucelli and Leah Cummings met on the 2023 season of The Bachelors. They enjoyed a fairly steady romance before Thomas chose and proposed to Leah in the finale. However, by the time the final episode aired, the couple had already called it quits.

This was the same story for Felix Von Hofe and his winner, Jess Navin. Jed McIntosh dated his chosen lady Alésia-Françoise Delaney for only two months after the finale before confirming they had split.

In short, The Bachelors was a bit of a disaster, and based on the next season's selection of men, it doesn't look like it's going to get much better.

But back to Leah and Thomas... when the couple announced their split, they did it in the most civilised manner that's accepted on Instagram: a joint statement simultaneously posted.

Speaking to 10 Play, Thomas said that the couple quickly realised they weren't right together. “I think it was two or three months after the finale," he said. “We realised, spending time together, we had lots of love and care for each other, but we weren’t compatible, and compatibility is so important."

But now Leah is speaking out about the relationship and breakup in a tell-all interview on the So Dramatic! podcast.

Leah has painted quite the picture of the couple's relationship. Starting with finale night, Leah said that night the engaged couple did not have sex. She claimed that she “tried to kiss,” Thomas but he “said he was tired,” Leah recalled.