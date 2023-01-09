Mamamia recaps The Bachelors: One Bachelor is BRUTALLY rejected on the first date.

There's the original Bachelor (and the best, in my very humble opinion) Tim Robards with his now-wife Anna Heinrich, there's Blake Garvey (urk) and Sam Frost, Sam Wood and now-wife Snezana Markoski, Richie Strahan and Alex Nation in their infamous chocolate bath, Matty J and now-wife Laura Byrne, Nick Cummins and, er, yeah, moving on, there's Matt Agnew and Chelsie McLeod, Locky Gilbert and now-fiance Irena Srbinovski, and Jimmy Nicholson and now-fiance Holly Kingston.

Then Osher's mellifluous voice says, "Tonight, everything changes."

Well, we bloody hope so, OshKosh B'gosh. The past few seasons have been kind of boring, you know.

Osher welcomes us to the Gold Coast, where filming will now take place. Fare thee well, Sydney. The men will be staying in the "Bach Pad", a stunning penthouse at the top of a glorious, somewhat phallic tower.

The women will be staying at the Bachelor Mansion, which this year is a beautiful open plan house right by the water. Already, things feel fresher and more modern - and that's just the housing.

Hello Osher! You're looking dapper as always. And your hair is perfectly bouff.