Mamamia recaps The Bachelors: One Bachelor is BRUTALLY rejected on the first date.

Welcome back to your regular scheduled programming, friends.
Here we are at the beginning of our "journey" together, where we will discover if having three bachelors instead of one will be a tremendous success... or if it will sink into the depths like that heart of the ocean necklace in the Titanic movie.
We open the very first episode of The Bachelors with a montage of previous seasons of The Bachelor. Everyone looks so young and shiny! Look at baby Osher with his very nondescript, non-bouffy hair.