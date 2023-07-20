‘I’m putting the breaks on.’ Why Sam Frost has cancelled her wedding.

Ex-Bachelorette Sam Frost has decided to cancel her wedding. For now, anyway.

Sam gave an interview on The Morning Show, alongside her fiancé Jordie Hansen and their newborn son Theodore, who they refer to as Ted.

The couple welcomed Ted in March this year after becoming engaged in July 2022 – meeting only six months prior.

When the couple were asked when they plan to say 'I Do', Sam said that she was “putting the brakes” on their wedding.

Video via Channel 7.

“It’s just so expensive and it’s just hard to justify spending so much money because we want to buy a house and now we’ve got a baby," she told hosts Larry Emdur and Kylie Gillies.

The wedding will happen one day, but it's not a priority for the couple right now. “We will eventually. But I think at the moment our focus is just little Teddy,” the Home and Away actor said.