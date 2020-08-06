"I've been surprised." Brittney Weldon on the Bachelor in Paradise casts' 'bad edit' claims.

To catch up on all the Bachelor in Paradise Australia 2020 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our Bachelor in Paradise hub page. ﻿

Brittney Weldon has never felt better about herself.

The 27-year-old Bachelor in Paradise fan-favourite - 'Littney' as she's affectionately known - was inundated with love and support throughout this season of the show, especially after her exit with Jackson Garlick on Wednesday's episode.

"It's honestly amazing. I've never felt so good about myself reading all these nice comments!" Brittney told Mamamia. "It just makes me so happy."

Love lessons learned with Bachelor in Paradise. Post continues below video.

Brittney credits her positive reception to a simple rule: Always be yourself.

"I'm so proud of myself, I didn't change myself because I was on TV," she said.

"I was true and 100 per cent myself. Some people think that's crazy, but how could you put yourself on TV and try to be someone else? You'll become unstuck and then you'll look silly. I was myself the whole time."

While in Paradise, Brittney found herself in a love triangle with Jackson and Cassandra Mamone, who had some less-than-positive things that say about Brittney behind her back.

Cass said Jackson could do "better", and joked on a date with him about whether Brittney, who he kissed the night before, may have given him a cold sore.

Brittney said it shocked her to learn how little Cass valued her, only realising the truth when she watched the episodes live.

"I would never put someone down like that, I've learned that you can be nice and be in a stressful situation."

While many of the cast have blamed editing for their unflattering portrayals, Brittney said some are simply dodging accountability.

"I've been surprised by some comments people have made," she said.

"When the camera's on your face and you're saying those exact words, how can they change that?

"You've got to see in yourself that you did something wrong and apologise for that. But if you're like 'no, that wasn't me' you're not owning up to your behaviour."

Image: Channel 10.