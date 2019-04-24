The 3 warning signs that Bachelor in Paradise's Ivan is not as nice as he thinks.

Last year, Australia was introduced to The Bachelorette’s Ivan Krslovic.

He was the guy who danced all the time like he was auditioning for a budget version of a Channing Tatum movie.

He was also the guy who attempted to blend two whole avocados – pits and all.

Ivan was immediately painted as a harmless guy. A loveable goofball who wouldn’t get the girl in the end, but who would give us a lot of laughs along the way.

And now Ivan is back on Bachelor in Paradise.

As soon as he entered paradise Ivan connected Brittney – the woman who liked to start congo lines and talk about her bonds with trees.

It seemed like a match made in goofball heaven.

Until… Tenille.

Tenille, who has been described as a “Byron boho babe” by her fellow bach contestants, entered paradise last Thursday night and Ivan’s attention swiftly diverted to her. He didn’t give Brittney a second thought and instead spent all his time and energy trying to impress Tenille.

In an unlikely turn of events, the pair began hanging out. That’s when we started to see a different side to Ivan. He became possessive, controlling and inappropriate.

The nice guy mask quickly slid off.

Here’s three warning signs that Ivan is not as nice as he thinks:

1. He moved too fast.

Within days of meeting each other, Ivan was expecting serious commitment from Tenille.

On Tuesday night’s episode, Tenille described how Ivan was there when she walked out of her hut in the morning. And he was there until she went back in at night.

“He is so much ahead of where I’m at, that I feel bad for Ivan almost,” she told American Alex.