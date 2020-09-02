Looks like ‘texting other ladies’ was the real reason Ali and Taite broke up, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. Looks like ‘texting other ladies’ during The Bachelorette was the real reason Ali and Taite broke up.

Two months ago, Bachelorette Ali Oetjen and the winner of her season Taite Radley ﻿announced their break ﻿up after two years together.

While both of them insisted the breakup was amicable and mutual, some new reports suggest that there was more to it.

On this week's episode of the So Dramatic! podcast, two sources called in and told the host Megan Pustetto that Taite quickly got back on the horse post-breakup and was chatting up other girls while trying to win over Ali on The Bachelorette.

"I was at this bar called Eighteenth Amendment, this was the last weekend before lockdown, as he was already out with other girls, and he had his arm around this girl," the source told Megan.

"Taite is on the move in Ballarat [the city where he's living]. He’s loving it. It was a wild thing to view, he was out in full force."

While the other source shared that during the filming of the reality TV show, close friends of Taite's were convinced he wouldn't win because he was "out clubbing and chatting up other girls."

However, despite these anonymous claims sounding juicy, Taite appeared on that same podcast episode and put both of them to rest.

"Ali and I just split up as we went different ways. Sometimes I guess life has different plans. We still chat a lot though, which is good," he said.