Exactly who is in line to receive an extra $4,529 come tax time.

Ah, income tax. The bittersweet pill we all have to swallow each year. It's like that uninvited guest who shows up to the party and takes a big chunk of the snacks.

Regardless of your feelings about tax, you would have been hard pressed to miss rumblings about 'income tax' and 'Stage 3' popping up in your feed or on the news.

So to keep you in the loop without putting you to sleep, here is a jargon-free guide that will have you up to speed and onto the next Grammy update in a flash.

How does the tax system work?

You may already know that in Australia, you pay income tax based on a percentage of your pay, and this percentage depends on the income bracket your annual salary falls into.

What many people misunderstand, however, is that your entire pay isn't taxed on the one rate. Instead, your annual salary is broken up into segments and each segment is taxed at a different rate.

Let's take someone who earns $110,000. This puts them in the 32.5 per cent marginal tax bracket. The word 'marginal' here is key, because it means only their income between $45,001 and $110,000 is taxed at 32.5 per cent. The amount they earn between $18,201-$45,000 is taxed at 19 per cent, while the amount below $18,200 is tax free.