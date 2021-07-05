9 hacks that helped me to save enough for a house deposit by 30.

I am a journalist. It is by no means a low-paying job, but I am no brain surgeon. I have been supporting myself since I was 20, and for the majority of the past decade I've lived in Sydney, the 11th most expensive city in the world.

I want to acknowledge my privilege. I understand that this article and these rules aren't for everyone, and that in many ways I am astonishingly lucky to be able to make these kinds of decisions, particularly because I have no dependents as of yet.

But for those of you out there living a life similar to me, these are the hacks and rules I have lived by for the last 10 years, that've allowed me to have an enjoyable, adventurous life, while still keeping my savings account topped up.

1. No credit cards and no car loans.

I've never owned a credit card. My mortgage is the first debt I have ever had.

I have always believed that if I can't afford something, bad luck. Get the shittier car, or go without a car until you can afford the nice one. Go camping along the coast until you can afford the Bali resort (sigh, those were the days). Or go to the resort for two nights, not ten.

The only reason I would consider going into unnecessary debt in my 20s is if I was medically unwell and needed expensive treatment. Or I had lost my job and needed help paying the bills to keep afloat.

Credit cards, in my opinion, aren't for frivolous things like holidays and fancy cars.

2. Live below the 50/30/20 per cent rule.

Okay, so I am assuming you've heard about the general 'money' guide that experts advise we live by?

If not, the rule says we should spend 50 per cent of our after-tax income on needs and obligations like rent and bills, 30 per cent on wants and entertainment and 20 per cent on savings.

For the past ten years, I have been living well below that 'rule' which has allowed me to put approximately 40 per cent away into savings.

I have done that by just opting on the lower side, when I can. For example, when I moved to Sydney's expensive eastern suburbs three years ago I went for a rental in the middle of my price range, not the top. And I forewent a car for three years to counteract that move, to really save some cash.

When I was living abroad in London, I knew I wanted as much cash as possible to travel, so I lived just that little bit further out than my friends.

Basically, the less you're spending on the biggest money sucks (hello, rent) the better.

3. Pack your goddamn lunch.

$10 a day on a cafe salad and you're looking at $50 a week or $200 a month.

I allow myself to buy a coffee at work 2-3 days a week, but I religiously bring my lunch from home.