It's the news that has pained many of us this week – interest rates are rising yet again.

On Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of Australia confirmed a 0.25 percentage point interest rate rise. The latest hike brings the cash rate to 4.1 per cent, aka its highest level since April 2012.

Ultimately, the cost of living crisis is really biting hard as we hit the six-month mark of 2023. Grocery prices, rents, interest rates, fuel prices... it's a lot. But among the doom and gloom from economists and financial experts, can anyone put a positive spin on the cost of living crisis?

Apparently, the 'money influencers' can.

Kate Hall is the Founder of The Full Freezer, helping households reduce waste and save time and money.

With over 42,000 followers online, Hall said her biggest tip is freezing individual ingredients.

Say for example she is cooking a lasagne, but she has a half a jar of leftover sauce, or a bit of an onion or other vegetable she didn't use in that recipe, she will save it. And also freeze it.