"It caused many sleepless nights." We need to talk about the cost of daycare in Sydney.

﻿﻿When I first found out I was pregnant, it was a shock, as it was not planned at all.

My partner of two years (at that time) had just moved his entire life from England to Sydney for love (me). He had found a full-time job which he enjoyed and was looking forward to our lives together whilst waiting for his permanent residency visa to come through.

The conversation of having children did come up from time to time, but it was never something we were planning for in the near future, so my partner’s initial reaction to the two pregnancy tests (we did two because I didn’t believe I could get pregnant so easily after years of polycystic ovary syndrome) went from shock to silent horror.

Safe to say, aside from the initial shock of an unplanned pregnancy, the life-changing moment bonded us together when we saw our baby’s first ultrasound.

We were in love and about to dive into the unknown realm of parenthood. Fast forward, 18 months later, we would experience yet another moment of shock, but this time to our household budget as our 11-month-old daughter would start full-time childcare.

The daycare discovery phase was quite methodical. I searched for three daycare centres near our home that met the criteria of location, cost, standard of centre, and recommendations from friends and reviews online.

The criteria that stunned me the most were the costs. I mean, I should have known since I managed the household budget, but I was gobsmacked that the daily rate for one of the centres was $190.

I looked at that daily rate if we weren’t eligible for childcare subsidies. For a bit of context, I migrated to Australia from Papua New Guinea almost 15 years ago, but I only just became an Australian citizen the year before our daughter was born.

The realisation that we would possibly pay $950 per week to put our daughter into daycare full-time to return to full-time work made me feel sick in the stomach. I felt perplexed and disheartened. Yet, amidst a COVID pandemic, I had no choice.