Want to stop living paycheque to paycheque? Here's how to without changing your income.

Does it feel like you never seem to have enough money to make it through the month?

Well, if it makes you feel any better... you’re definitely not alone.

I know because a few years ago, I started a financial education platform to help people get on top of their finances. Today, hundreds of our students have done a complete 180 on their financial lives through SkilledSmart’s Mastering Money program.

I’ve seen many students come to us after years of living the 'cheque-to-cheque' situation, and I’ve seen many of them successfully break the cycle through what they learn in our program.

Now, the complaint many people have is: "I don’t earn enough money."

If you’re a low-income earner, this could be true. Earning a very low income makes it challenging to cover the cost of living (especially right now), no matter how good you are with money.

However, I’ve seen people living pay-to-pay at all income levels (including six-figure incomes). I’ve also seen people break the cycle while earning less than you may think is needed.

Most people can make significant improvements to their situation without increasing their income. Here are some of the tips that have helped our students break the cycle:

1. Know where your money is going.

Do you feel like money comes in... and then it just disappears?

One of the most common mistakes I see is not having visibility or clarity on where your money goes.

Unfortunately, there’s no way around this one. You need to know where your money is going.