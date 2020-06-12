Are you a big-spender, or a person who sticks to budgets?

A spend-a-holic, or a save-a-holic?

Either way, millions of Australians are in the same boat of tightening their belts in the wake of the government announcing we are in a recession.

Now in our new normal, it’s more important than ever to stay street-smart when it comes to your money.

Mamamia spoke to finance expert, author and creator of SugarMamma.TV Canna Campbell to find out her best budgeting tips that won’t totally compromise the lifestyle you want or the fashion you wear.

Watch: Money made easy with these simple budgeting tips. Post continues below video.

Video by MMC

Campbell gave us all the tips on how to live your best thrifty, nifty and fashion-isty life. Here’s what she said.

1. Use a wish list.

Campbell says one of her favourite tips is to collect and curate a wish list on a regular basis, before buying anything.

The finance expert uses the Klarna app, which promotes smart shopping, allows you to make wish lists and also has a ‘shop now, pay later’ feature.

“So many times I think I want something and I add it to my wish list. And then a week or a month later, I’ll be looking at reviewing it, and then I’ll realise, ‘Actually, I don’t really need that or really want that as much as I thought I did’.”

“Wish lists are a great way to stop regretful purchases,” Campbell explains.

2. Spend mindfully.