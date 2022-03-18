'I'm a mum of one. The cost of petrol is so high, I'm struggling to afford childcare.'

It’s been a difficult two years of uncertainty. And to add to the stress, Australian families are now dealing with the added financial pressure of soaring petrol costs.

The price of petrol has skyrocketed to approximately $2.20 a litre, driven up by the Russia-Ukraine war.

As the cost of fuel rises, there's also a concern that this price hike will have a flow on effect to supermarkets and other businesses.

Watch: Four money hacks from financial expert Mel Browne. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

Mamamia heard from 18 women to find out how the rising cost of living is impacting their families.

1. 'I have to use Afterpay.'

"I'm a community support worker. Last week I used $80 on fuel in three short shifts. I don't get reimbursed for fuel for my private supports, and the reimbursement from the company I work for is set at what NDIS provide. This doesn't change at all - despite fuel costs rising. I'm having to use Afterpay to purchase fuel gift cards now so I can get through. It's a massive impact on my budget. My fuel light has never come on so much as the last month." - Janice.

2. 'I'm struggling to afford childcare.'

"Childcare has always been expensive, but now that the price of groceries and fuel has risen so much, my husband and I are really struggling to afford childcare for our three-year-old. We're honestly just scraping by at the moment. We're a family of three, so I can't even imagine the strain right now on families who have more than one child in daycare. It's so stressful.' - C*.

3. 'I'm riding my bike.'

"I’m happy to work from home for the next few weeks due to COVID isolation rules (in WA) as it saves me petrol. Also, I’ve been trying to ride my bike to the shops for top up shops." - Erin.

4. 'We're limiting car trips.'

"We will be limiting car trips, and I will be doing a new budget for groceries. We have lots of medical bills and we will be cutting out eating out. I also feel bad about cutting out extras (such as coffee or banana bread) as it will affect the small businesses like the local cafe too." - Christina.