"We were completely out of control": Cathy got out of $40,000 worth of debt in 18 months.

“So I did some research on the MyBudget website and talked to my husband about it.

“At this point we were up to $40,000 in debt and most of this was credit card and consolidated debt which was depressing. We were completely out of control.

“He agreed that it was a good idea, so I made the appointment, got my paperwork together and we went along to their office.”

When Cathy first walked into the MyBudget office in February 2017, she was taken aback by a bowl sitting on a table in the waiting room.

“It was filled with cut-up credit cards from people who had paid them off and no longer used them. I was amazed that was even possible,” she said. “That image has stuck with me and it’s been a goal we’ve worked towards achieving for ourselves.”

Cathy says despite having a young toddler with them at the appointment, the staff were friendly and patient with him while her and her husband went through their financial situation with a staff member.

“They listened, didn’t judge us for getting into this mess and offered suggestions on how to reduce some bills. By the end of the appointment, we had a 12-month budget planned, a way forward to address our debts.

“We also had some goals for long-term things we wanted to achieve, such as a family holiday and getting rid of personal debt.”

MyBudget’s advisors reviewed Cathy and her husband’s bills and income, and helped them devise a plan. They negotiated with creditors to allow them to pay off the bills within their financial ability, and regularly checked in to review the budget and make improvements to get things paid off faster.

Eighteen months later, three quarters of Cathy’s and her husband’s debt is paid off.

“It’s the best feeling ever to no longer have a credit card and pay so much interest,” she told us. “Each time we paid off a loan or credit card, we phoned MyBudget to update our budget and the staff celebrated with us. They are genuinely happy when you achieve a financial goal.”

The best piece of advice Cathy was given by a MyBudget employee was to “just put it all in” and give as much notice as possible for all expenses so they can be added into their budget. So that’s exactly what they did.

“Everything is there; all birthdays, the girls’ ballet, Mother’s and Father’s Day and even funds to get our dog groomed,” Cathy recalled. “The moment that we handed it over, I felt the stress lift from me and it was an incredible feeling.