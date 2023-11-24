'I'm $62K in debt. I have no idea how I'm going to afford Christmas.'





The stress of Christmas for most people is already an awful experience.

The planning, the cooking, the decorating, the running around like a headless chook - things tend to get intense over the holiday season.

But the stress of Christmas for those with immense debt - now that’s a whole other level of angst.

I have over $62,000 worth of debt. Sounds terrible doesn’t it?

I’m not even 30 years old yet I already have a colossal amount of debt to my name. Half of it is thanks to my HECS debt, for a degree I don’t even use by the way. And the rest of it is made up of credit card bills, vet bills, and money I owe my loved ones.

It admittedly was a real struggle breaking down the ins and outs of my finances for this story. Especially since most of my debt comes from bad decision making in my early twenties.

I’m still paying off a credit card that I haven’t used in over four years. I’m still paying off my dog’s vet bills, despite him passing away several years ago. I’m still paying back my brother, who lent me $7,000 more than five years ago. And I still owe my grandparents over $9,000 for a car I bought 6-7 years ago.

I assume you’re all wondering - how am I in so much debt? And why haven’t I paid it off? First things first... in my early twenties I made little to no money.

I was studying full time at university and had this weird fixation with finishing my four year double degree in three years.

Watch: 5 money lessons your parents told you, that you should probably forget. Post continues after video.