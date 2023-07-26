'Will I owe money?' Every question you have about the 2022-23 tax return, answered.

It's that time of year again... tax season!

When July 1 comes around - aka the beginning of the new financial year - many Aussies get excited for a boost in their bank accounts in the form of a tax return.

Since 2019, the Australian Government has had the Low and Middle Income, Tax Offset in place. It meant that low to middle income earners (anyone earning under $126,000 a year) had up to $1,500 slashed from their tax return. It's an offset that benefitted more than 10 million of us.

But now, the Australian Government has axed the offset - and it's causing a big financial and mental load for a lot of people.

Watch: 5 money lessons your parents told you, that you should probably forget.



Over the past few years, people in this income bracket have reported getting a nice chunk of money, whether it be in the hundreds or a few thousand. But now - that will likely no longer be the case. Instead, they will be having to pay the Australian Tax Office (ATO).

There's a bunch of reasons why this is now the case, according to Mark Chapman who is the Director of Tax Communications at H&R Block Australia.

One reason could be you work multiple jobs and have ticked the 'tax tree' threshold more than once on your forms. Maybe when you add up all your investment streams (including investment properties), you haven't paid enough tax overall. It can also come down to exceeding the Medicare levy threshold, having a health debt or if you have sold a property recently.

But overwhelmingly, one of the biggest reasons you might see a difference with your tax return this year comes down to the Low and Middle Income Tax Offset (LMITO) being axed.