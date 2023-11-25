Whether you're a holiday grinch or someone who’s had their Christmas tree up since late October, there's no point denying it anymore: the festive season is officially here.

And while it's a time for a lot of fun, connections, great food, fizzy drinks… it's also a time when the difference in income between you and your friends can become more evident than ever.

Some friends may have the luxury of being able to buy extravagant gifts, while others who are struggling may feel under pressure to reciprocate in the same way – and end up spending more than they can afford.

Whether you're on the higher or lower end of the scale, the discrepancy can make it tricky and uncomfortable when it comes to making plans.

And it's something that's clearly on a lot of people's minds right now. According to Google trend data, searches for "friends have more money" have risen by a huge 1085 per cent over the past month.

So we asked finance expert Georgia Galloway from Finbri to share how to navigate and bridge that wealth gap between you and your friends during party season – so you can make it to the new year with your friendship intact.

Here's what she told us: