‘I travelled through Europe for 6 months. Here’s what to save and splurge on.’

This time last year, I was sipping Aperols and indulging in every flavour of gelato in Southern Italy. *Sigh.* As, idyllic as it sounds (and it truly was), it required a fair bit of budgeting to sustain what ended up being six months abroad.

Balancing my expenses meant making certain sacrifices, while still ensuring that I could fully experience everything I wanted. It's a fine balance. But, through the process I gained valuable insights into where you should put your money where you should save.

So with that being said, here is my list of what I think you should save and splurge on.

Save on: travel.

Yes, flying is faster – but it’s also pretty expensive, especially if you want to buy flights to Athens on a whim. And, if you're anything like me and struggle to squeeze all your things into just a carry-on bag (major props to you if you can), adding extra luggage around the 20 kilo mark will cost you approximately 50 Euros… steep I know.

If you do want to fly, and of course, sometimes it really is easier, it's best to buy your tickets a couple of weeks in advance to avoid the price hike that occurs as the departure date approaches.

To avoid expensive flights, I recommend the scenic route! Catching buses and trains is a great way to cut costs when you’re travelling. From my personal experience, bus and train fairs are generally half the price of what you pay for a plane ticket. Plus, a bonus is that you usually get to store your luggage under the bus for free.

Services like FlixBus are a really affordable way of getting around Europe. Plus, I found them to be quite comfortable, easy to book with (it’s literally all done on an app), and timely.