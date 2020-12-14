'I only spend $80 for my family's Christmas lunch. Here are my 3 tips.'

They say that "as the bells grow louder, the bank accounts grow smaller".

You might not know the saying, because I just made it up. But it's true. Christmas time is expensive.

According to the Financial Planning Association of Australia, we're all generous gift-givers when it comes to our holiday spending.

On average, we spend $437 on our partner, $361 on our own child, $201 per parent and $115 for our furry friends.

On top of gift giving, there are also the finances of the festivities. Like, Christmas lunch, and that all-important Christmas ham.

One mum has shared how she manages to keep her family's Christmas lunch expenses under $80 "with all the trimmings".

Jody Allen, from Stay At Home Mum, told Mamamia's daily new podcast 'The Quicky' how she does it. Here are her top three tips for Christmas lunch on a budget.

1. "I never buy a ham."

Well, that's simple enough.

"I think big hams are a waste of money," Allen explains. "They're delicious, but by the time you get to Boxing Day or the day after you're so sick of ham, and it just sits there going bad in the fridge.

"What I like to do is I go to the deli just before Christmas and I buy the slices off the bone. I'll get just enough for the actual meal.

"And even though the cost per gram is a lot more, there's no wastage and you're not shelling out $120 for this whole ham. Just not having those leftovers is a really, really great way to save money."

2. "I buy the turkey from the freezer section."

Allen explains that she buys turkey loaf from the freezer section of the supermarket, also as a way to prevent leftovers.

3. "My Christmas dessert recipe."

Allen basically has her own recipe for this, and she says it costs her less than $1 per serve.