HOLLY WAINWRIGHT: 'TikTok's tradwives are self-harm for millennial mothers.'

Buttermilk pancakes and banana pudding with hand-whipped cream.

Home-baked sourdough and frolicking baby goats.

Jars brimming with warm fresh milk and kitchens full of yellow-haired babies.

Evening dresses for date night. Full-face make-up for muffin whisking.

You've seen them. We all have. The trad wives of TikTok and Instagram, platform-leaping onto our homepages and news sites.

They sure look pretty.

Tiny children's chubby fists full of fresh banana bread.

Handsome man's arms looping around a waist as hands knead glossy dough.

Sometimes the women are gazing out at a pretty garden, cradling a milky tea at 11am.

Sometimes they're looking right at you, assuring you not to be fooled by hustle culture. That being a "corporate girly" or a "boss babe" is a fool's errand. That being home, nurturing family, cooking and cleaning and dedicating yourself to your man and your babies is the path to true fulfilment.

"Find a man who loves to work so you can stay home and bake all day."

These words run across a post from a beautiful Australian mother-of-two whose yoga pants and linen aesthetic is part van life, part Wisteria Lane.

Others read: "Yeah, I probably could do anything a man could, but I'd much rather bake bread and frolic around the house all day."

And: "Women weren't created to work a 9-5 job outside the home. They were created to work 24/7 inside the home."

Some of these accounts come with a side of religion. Some come with a message about whole foods, clean eating and wellness. Some are hustling within the anti-hustle, selling you products from their rustic kitchens.