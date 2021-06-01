What no one told me about the first 12 months of my baby's life.

I was ever-so prepared for baby’s arrival, if all you needed was some cute onesies, a whole lot of optimism and a car capsule to bring them home from hospital.

But that’s not all you need is it? Oh no. You need to prepare. Read books. Ask questions. Watch and observe from the mothers that surround you (and oddly make it look like raising a child is a piece of cake, when we all know it SO isn’t).

Handy know-how comes in handy at any stage of your parenthood journey and will save lots of tears – yours and baby’s – and help you be more of the fun, chilled and ready-for-anything mum you dreamed you would be.

Skin tags pop up on you like marker flags.

It’s like they’re announcing what part of your body is no longer your own and marks its territory on behalf of your wombmate. Harmless, yes. Painless, uh-huh. But UGLY! They will grow in places like under your boobs and in skin folds that weren’t part of your buff bod nine months ago. Sigh. All-day maternity bras only seem to make it worse, but the best news is that they only seem to last as long as baby fits in triple zeros.

Image: Supplied.

Smooth as a baby’s bottom?

Not always. Full term babies can exit looking a little red, dry and ‘overcooked’. Certain soaps, fragranced products and low humidity can dry out a baby’s delicate skin further, causing it to become chapped, scaly and uncomfortable.