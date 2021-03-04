How to have a conversation with someone who says they're not a feminist.

Ever found yourself tangled up in a disagreement over a hot-button issue, struggling to get your point across? Mamamia’s How To Have A Conversation series takes topical subjects and guides you through how to engage, simply and effectively, so that you can have a more productive conversation. And who knows, maybe even open some eyes...

In recent years, we've witnessed significant gains for women. The global groundswell of support for movements like Time's Up and MeToo. The loud calls for better representation for the spectrum of women in entertainment, boardrooms and politics. The millions marching in the streets calling for reforms to help end inequality.

Yet there's still a significant swathe of people who are reluctant to identify with the 'F' word.

Feminism.

For some, the concept conjures decades-old associations of a bra-burning, rage-filled protest movement; a kind of shouty, public activism they simply aren't willing to align with.

For others, it implies a rejection of femininity. Or worse, a hatred of men.

And for many young people, who enjoy the rights hard-won by previous generations of feminists, the cause simply no longer feels urgent or even relevant.

But looking beneath the stereotypes and misconceptions, feminism is simply a principle, a fundamental belief in something that benefits us all.

Let's take a look at what it really means by engaging with some of the most common myths, misunderstandings and arguments against adopting the word.

'I believe in gender equality. I don't need to label myself as a feminist.'

That's exactly what feminism is: a belief in political, economic and social equality of the genders.

It's not contingent on how that belief is exercised; you don't have to meet specific criteria to 'qualify' as a feminist, nor do you have to be a certain type of person.

It simply means you're in favour of gender equality.

'Feminism is not about equality. It prioritises women at the expense of men.'

Feminism is not about taking over. And it's not about 'men versus women'. It's about giving minority genders an equal chance and choice to participate in a society that hasn't necessarily been designed for them.

This doesn't happen at the expense of men. Quite the opposite.