The Australian influencer who believes submitting to her husband is the key to a successful marriage.

There is a seductive simplicity to the "tradwife" trend, with its filtered representations of domestic bliss – from homesteading to homeschooling, home baking to homemaking.

Tradwife is internet shorthand for "traditional wife". While tradwives emerge across the political spectrum, a small subculture use their platforms to promote the dark ideas of the far right. They operate across social media platforms, prominent on X (formerly Twitter), TikTok and Instagram. For some, the lifestyle seems driven by social media, but for others, it’s a way of living.

The number of tradwives aligned with the far right may be small, but their popularity on social media platforms suggests their cohort is growing. And we know from our research that far-right tradwives are active in Australia, on places such as X and Tik Tok, Instagram and YouTube.

In 2020, UK-based extremism researcher Julia Ebner suggested 30,000 women identified as tradwives or Red Pill Women: women aligned with the far-right male online community Red Pill, who claim to be “awakened” to “male subjugation by feminism”.

Journalist Sian Norris, who has investigated the British far right, wrote this year that while most of these women are in the US, “due to the networked nature of the modern far right”, trends that start there spread around the world.

Far-right tradwives believe contemporary society is beset by decadence and consumerism, sexual depravity and promiscuity, and “unnatural” ways of living. This is all supposedly engineered to weaken the white race. Becoming a tradwife is one way far-right women push back against these supposed threats.