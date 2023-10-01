Why Gen Z aren't having any fun.

You might have us confused for another version of ourselves.

The younger Generation Z. The 'us' from three or four years ago.

We look different now.

Definitely a little older, perhaps a bit wiser – and a hell of a lot more frugal.

There's a reason for it and it's not just because I'm now staring down the barrel of 25 instead of 23 (there's a difference between the two, believe me).

Before, I yearned to be out once night fell, dancing with strangers and spending my limited income on every alcoholic beverage possible. Waking up with a banging hangover was just a reminder that I'd enjoyed my night. And staying inside felt like a punishment following strict(ish) COVID lockdowns in Sydney.

Two years on, I'm not mourning the headaches or the empty bank accounts, but I am missing a life that feels far away – the nightlife that used to persist.

Because my generation just isn't having fun anymore.

A new report from GWI found Gen Z might feel less sceptical than we once were. But the litany of bad news over the last few years — from COVID, to the war in Ukraine and the cost of living crisis — has impacted our confidence in our own futures.