6 things you really need to stop saying to shift workers.

Being a shift worker is akin to being a parent trying to educate a non-parent about what your life looks like.

It's....sigh. It's hard, okay?

For those who've never worked an overnight shift, it's hard to explain the level of bonkers you feel by about 4am in the morning.

I worked around-the-clock hours for four years in my early journalism career, and I like to describe my constant waking state during that time as a mixture of jetlag and feeling hungover.

There are upwards of 1.4 million shift workers in this country in all sorts of professions including, emergency services, hospitals, airports, security guards, hotel staff, chefs - to name just a few.

Yes, we chose this. Yes, we see you parents of small humans, (some of us do shifts and parent. Double joy.) Yes, there are different perks like being able to go to the shops when they're empty, and run errands when the post office/hairdresser/bank is open.

But this is a safe space, and we just need a lil moment to vent freely, if we may.

So here are the things that, (and sorry, we do lump you all in as '9-5ers') complain about that really.....makes our eyes twitch.

1. When you don't understand the concept of shift work...at all.