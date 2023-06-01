'Drop off is sh*t': 12 facts I learned the hard way now that my baby just started daycare.

I have recently become a daycare mum. Up until a few months ago this was foreign territory to me, in my BC (before children) days I used to be an entertainment journalist rubbing shoulders with celebrities. And then, next minute, I’m spending all of my free time reading daycare reviews. Life comes at you incredibly fast.
As a first time mum, I was blissfully unaware of the chaotic world of tours, anxiety, name labels and rashes I was about to step into. Anecdotally I had heard from my friends who had kids, all who told me to be prepared for a lot of emotions and big transitions.
But like most things with motherhood, you never really know what you’re in for until you’re smack bang in the middle of it. So as much as that statement rings true, I believe knowledge is power and perhaps my learnings can help you navigate — or at the very least begin to prepare you — daycare. Here are my 12 hard facts that I now know to be true about daycare.
1. You’re going to get sick.
I was warned. Boy, was I warned. Almost every single one of our parent friends spent most of their first year in daycare sick. Every time I would see their children, a crusty nose was a permanent fixture. I’m only four weeks into our daycare journey and my daughter has had a cold for what seems like the entire time. My husband and I have not been immune, and it’s just one big germ-fest in our house. My advice? Try to remember that building this immune system is just another piece of the puzzle that will help your child in the long-run.