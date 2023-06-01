'Drop off is sh*t': 12 facts I learned the hard way now that my baby just started daycare.

2. You need a bulldog mentality.

In case you haven’t heard, there is a major shortage in the childcare sector which means finding placement is highly competitive. Another gorgeous COVID hangover, this issue has meant that while understaffing still lingers there are fewer spots to go around. My advice is to tour as many places as possible because there are going to be lots of pros and cons that come up on your list when you begin your search. In my experience, there is no ‘unicorn daycare’ that hits all of your priorities but you will start to see what you do and don’t like. Once you have a shortlist, get on their waitlist ASAP and contact them regularly to stay top of mind. As soon as a spot opens up, you want to be the first in. Activate that bulldog mentality!

3. First day drop off is really sh*t.

I don’t want to mince words, that first day drop off felt like a whole piece of my heart was ripped out. This tiny human who had been attached to me (both on the inside and the outside) for over a year is now being sent into the care of a stranger. I mean a professional stranger, but someone else nonetheless. Be kind to yourself and feel all of the emotions, this is a big change, and it’s OK to be a little off kilter.

4. The community of parents will fill up your cup.

One day I posted on my Instagram stories about how much I was struggling with the drop off and seeing my baby cry. Within minutes, my DMs were flooded with messages of support from parents far and wide who had experienced the same thing. Whether they were close friends or former work acquaintances or complete strangers, it was so comforting to know I wasn’t alone in this moment. It’s so cliche but I really felt so held by a community of parents who made me feel at ease in this new stage of motherhood.

5. Self-care isn’t shameful.

I was fortunate enough to have a few weeks off work while I transitioned my daughter to daycare. One friend suggested I get my nails done or take myself off to the movies while she was being looked after. I immediately balked at the suggestion — I needed to do washing and clean the kitchen, I couldn’t do that! But in fact it was exactly what I needed to do. After a difficult pregnancy and a challenging postpartum phase, I really hadn’t had a self-care break in a long time. I pushed the shame away and leaned in because these opportunities don’t come around often!