'My boss told me I was too passive and agreeable at work. When I changed, I was criticised.'

I’m turning 31 soon, I’m a woman of colour and I’ve worked in white, female-dominated teams and departments for as long as I can remember.

I’ve been at my current company - a big, well-known corporation - for several years and lately, I've been scrutinising my own experiences to ask - as a woman in the workplace, can we win?

And if we can’t win – is this what I have to submit to as part of my realistic plan for my career-building 30s?

Let’s start with one of the most brutal performance reviews of my career to date. It came shortly after my first promotion to manager and I was on top of the world. There were difficulties, but I thought I had worked through solutions that had impressed my manager and that I was making serious headway with senior (male) stakeholders. It felt challenging but rewarding.

I came prepped to this review with a request to work on broader strategic projects to continue to elevate my profile. So when she opened the meeting by asking me how I felt I’d done, I said exactly this. And then she cut me off.

She told me senior stakeholders did not take me seriously and had given her feedback that I was incompetent. She felt she had to step in for me because I was "too passive and agreeable". She rounded this out by saying that before I consider any over and above projects, I needed to be nailing my basic responsibilities.

I will say that I deeply admired and respectfully feared this woman, and looking back, I am thankful for this experience because it proved to me my resilience and helped to build the thick skin you need in this workplace.

But in that moment I was shocked. I held it together, nodding my way through the rest of the review as I have a firm rule against crying at work, but my mind was already racing through every interaction I'd ever had since I was promoted. I felt sick thinking about times I smiled in meetings, trying to be friendly to establish a rapport and how this has been interpreted; that I was ill-suited for this high-pressure, competitive leadership role.