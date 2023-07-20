In a world that is irrevocably consumed by all things wellness (see: 'that girl' trend and 'clean girl' beauty), there appears to be a giant shift taking place in the beauty scene. Put simply, an 'anti-wellness' movement is on the rise, and it's fuelled by skincare brands wanting to flip the switch.

Off the back of Y2k beauty trend solidified by the current obsession with everything from the early 2000s — grungy eye makeup, heavy liner, smudgy 'morning after' makeup, messy hair — it looks like the rise of the 'party girl' aesthetic is officially moving into our skincare cabinets.

And this movement is prompting a wave of trending beauty brands promoting a less regimented style that doesn't involve 5am wake-ups, green juices, journalling and yoga twice a day.

As put by the popular trend forecasting TikTok account @digifairy, we're currently in the midst of something described as "the indie sleazification of skincare."

As @digifairy explained, the focus is on "living less-rigid lifestyles," including "drinking and staying out all night, and eating food that's not 'healthy'."