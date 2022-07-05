'I tried the 'dot method' to see if it really makes your makeup look better. Here's how it went.'

As a beauty editor and co-host of You Beauty news, part of my job involves trying out some of those viral beauty hacks you're seeing everywhere.

And look, most of them are a total flop (a moment of silence for the foundation in water hack). But! Some of them are actually great, and end up working their way into my makeup routine (looking at you, concealer hack) because they're just. that. good.

Watch: I tried the lube makeup trick. And the results kinda surprised me. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

The newest hack getting around town? Something called the 'dot method' makeup hack.

Heard of it?

Well, it's become so popular, even the celebrities are getting on board.

So, I thought I'd better give it a whirl!

What is the dot method makeup hack?

Just to give you a wee rundown on how this became a thing, the technique itself isn't exactly new - it's just kind of been revived.

Let's start with Aussie beauty influencer Chloe Morello's viral reel. A few months back, she shared a tutorial, saying she was sick of "cakey makeup", before showing her followers how to use a 'paint by numbers' technique for a lighter, fresher look.

She basically starts off applying her concealer, foundation, bronzer and blush in little dots across her face, before blending out her base with a makeup brush.

In between blending, she spritzes setting spray to keep things all creamy and malleable.

"This is technically a single layer of makeup, even though I’m wearing five different products," she said in the video.

"My typical makeup technique would end up with me having five or six layers on and it just doesn’t look natural," she confessed. “So with this technique, I can wear everything. It looks so natural, and it stays all night."

Check out the full clip below: