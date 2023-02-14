Being a mum in the middle: When your kids are no longer little but not quite big yet.

I remember being 'in the thick of motherhood', but I don’t really remember. My recollections are hazy, especially those from the early days of the toddler/newborn juggle. They’re a little clearer thinking back to the beginnings of life with three kids in 2017, but not by much.
Exhaustion, feeling absolutely touched out from breastfeeding around the clock, and tending to the needs of two other small people. Relentlessness. The days seemingly running into each other. Juggling (and dropping) all the balls, all the time. Exhaustion. (Did I mention that one already?)
These days are different to when I was mothering very small people. I now have an 11-year-old, eight-year-old, and five-year-old. I’ve officially become what I’ve termed a 'mother in the middle', the stage where your kids are no longer incessantly needy toddlers but aren’t yet fully functioning 'big kids'. And it’s kind of a weird place to be.
While you're here, watch some of the classic mum phrases you may resonate with. Post continues after video.