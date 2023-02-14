Being a mum in the middle: When your kids are no longer little but not quite big yet.

There is infinitely more sleep, but the morning activities start earlier (hello Nippers and swimming training) and I know that nights where I await the footsteps signalling that my teenager(s) have arrived home are just around the corner.

Mothering looks different now to what it did 10 or even five years ago, but that grief and uncertainty has cleared, illuminating the beauty of now and what’s coming. This past summer holidays I was given a taste of the goodness to come when I spent time with my two older kids doing an open water swim together. We are a family of fish, but I’ve always had a passion for ocean swimming and had the opportunity to participate in a short one with my 11-year-old and eight-year-old. As we jumped in the water and started our very first open water swim together, I told them I’d been waiting a very long time for this day, to be in my favourite place, doing my favourite thing, with my favourite people.

Motherhood is a constant evolution from one stage to the next. Just when you become comfortable with where you are, something changes, and you feel you’re back at square one all over again. Next year, my son starts high school and the thought of that makes me feel like a first-time brand new mother all over again.

But, like everything else, I know that high school will in time become as familiar as Bento Boxes and after school soccer is now. The end of any season is bittersweet but I am excited about what’s coming with my 'biggish' kids and my new role as a mother smack bang in the middle.

