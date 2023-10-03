How you look as you get older is a choice. Just ask Pamela Anderson.

Hello, I’m Mia Freedman and this is a free edition of my newsletter, Babble. If someone forwarded it to you, sign up here for free so we can keep talking….

Choice is a great thing. Especially if you’re a woman.

I appreciate being able to choose my partner, my job, how to spend the money I earn, how many children I have and when I stop having them. I like choosing what to wear each day. My grandmothers didn’t have all these choices decades ago. Many women still don’t have these choices in 2023.

When a new choice first becomes available to us, however, either because of legislation (who will I vote for?), societal change (do I even want to get married?) or technology (do I want my pad with wings or without?), it can be overwhelming. Accustomed to a set menu, suddenly it’s a la carte and decisions must be made.

I’ve been thinking about this a lot since I finished watching the Supermodel documentary because the four women featured have all made choices about how they will look as they age.

Christy Turlington has chosen little or no intervention which is in itself a choice, especially when your face has been your money-maker.