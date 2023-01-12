Where are they now? The famous faces from the Vogue supermodel cover.

Think of the term 'supermodel' and who comes to mind?

Cindy Crawford? Linda Evangelista? Naomi Campbell? This trio with a handful of other equally long-limbed, big-haired beauties dominated the catwalks and magazines of the 1990s.

But before the glamourous 'supers' became globally recognised household names, five of them featured together on a British Vogue magazine cover, shot by legendary fashion photographer Peter Lindbergh in January 1990.

Watch: Supermodel Paulina Porizkova on ageism in the fashion industry. Post continues below.



Video via Extra TV.

As news broke yesterday of the death of Tatjana Patitz, the lesser known face in that iconic Vogue ensemble, we look back at her life and the lives of her fellow cover stars, exactly 33 years after the photo's publication.