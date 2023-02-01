The unspoken truth about Pamela Anderson's new 'redemption'.

And in truth, it's really only in the last year or so that the public tide of opinion around Pamela Anderson has really started to turn.

The star has devoted much of her life to animal rights activism and has taken a stance against pornography and the unrealistic portrayal of sex it promotes. Even co-authoring both a book and a viral Wall Street Journal opinion on the subject while also lecturing on the topic at Oxford University.

Yet she is more associated with her Playboy model days, her red Baywatch swimsuit, and her love life which includes six tumultuous marriages to the likes of Tommy Lee and Kid Rock.

But at the height of her career, she was most widely known for video footage of her and then-husband Tommy Lee, which was stolen from a safe in their home in 1995.

Snippets showing them naked on holiday were spliced together to make one tape and then distributed against their will to create a headline-making sex tape. One that literally caused the newly invented internet to break down as people scrambled to buy thousands upon thousands of copies.

This particular tabloid spectacle came screaming back into public view last year with the series Pam & Tommy, starring Lily James and Sebastian Stan, which centred on the stolen tape.

Just not in the words of Pamela herself, who was not involved in the process and has only now aired her true feelings about the highly viewed and award-nominated series.

Alongside calling the team behind the series "assholes", Pamela also said "they shouldn’t have been able" to create the series without her permission. "This feels like when the tape was stolen, it's just rubbing salt in the wound," she added.