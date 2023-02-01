The unspoken truth about Pamela Anderson's new 'redemption'.

Pamela Anderson's entire career has been boiled down to a Halloween costume.
At least, that's the wry observation she made multiple times throughout a week where both her name and legacy are dominating the headlines.
This week, her memoir Love, Pamela has been released alongside her Netflix documentary Pamela, A Love Story, with both projects accompanied by multiple magazine profiles and in-depth interviews.
Watch: The trailer for Pamela's documentary Pamela, A Love Story below. Post continues after video.
In both her new releases, the 55-year-old actress, model, author, and activist speaks about being seen as a caricature, someone whose existence has been boiled down to an ideal last-minute party costume. Just throw on a cheap blonde wig, stuff some balloons down the front of a shirt, and you're good to go.