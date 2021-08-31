Julia Morris just got an eyelid lift. Here's everything you need to know about the procedure.

If you've been slinking around social media as of late, you might've noticed something different about Julia Morris. No?

Oh, good! Let us fill you in.

The I'm A Celebrity host recently posted a before and after of her "glow up" on Instagram, showing off the results of her recent plastic surgery transformation: an eyelid lift surgery.

Video via Mamamia.

“So who knew I had eyes?” she captioned the image.

“The magnificent @drandrewgreensmith did. What a glow up for this 53yr (sic) old. Not (sponsored) but deep admiration for a brilliantly gifted plastic surgeon and a helluva wonderful man.

“Eye beef removal/brow lift … With thanks and love.”

Eye beef. Our new favourite phrase.

Check out her transformation below: