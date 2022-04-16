In 2004, Ed Burns fetched Christy Turlington a cup of coffee. Now they've been married 18 years.

Christy Turlington was one of the original supermodels.

Known as the 'Big Six', Turlington, Linda Evangelista, Claudia Schiffer, Cindy Crawford and Kate Moss graced the cover of almost every high-fashion magazine and walked the top runways in the 90s.

When Turlington first met her now-husband, actor and director Ed Burns, she was world famous. Burns, on the other hand, was a production assistant.

"I was [working] at a television show [Entertainment Tonight], and we interviewed Christy back when I was just a lowly PA," Burns told Huffington Post. "I had to get her a cup of coffee. Fortunately, she was very nice."

"She has no memory of it, but of course, [as] the PA who gets to meet Christy Turlington, I remember it very well."

Turlington and Burns later formally met in 2000 at a charity event.

The couple got engaged six months later, but postponed their wedding, set for October 2001, in the wake of the September 11 attacks.

In fact, the couple postponed their wedding for so long that they broke up, before getting back together a few months later.

Looking back on the breakup, Burns admitted it was "stupid on my part".

"We went our separate ways. I don't really know why," The Holiday actor told Entertainment Tonight, according to Female First.