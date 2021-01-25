'I always thought I'd get married. But I've come to realise marriage is inherently anti-feminist.'

Marriage.

It’s the endgame, the butt of countless jokes, the mark of true love, of wealth, of commitment - the word is loaded, to say the least.

It means a lot of different things to different people.

Some people have planned their wedding days since the tender age of 11. Others have internally vowed to never enter into the institution with anyone, regardless of how much love they feel.

I always assumed I’d get married.

It seemed natural, necessary even. Before I’d gotten old enough to view marriage through a critical lens, I romanticised it. I wanted to be someone’s wife. I wanted to wear the ring, to truly belong to someone. I wanted to wear the white dress and sip the cold champagne under soft light.

But as I grew older and dated more seriously, the idea of marriage began to give me pause.

Can you be a feminist and still want to get married?

Of course, you can. Though it never hurts to know an institution’s roots, especially when you plan on entering into it.

It shouldn’t necessarily be surprising to know that marriage, in its core principles and historical formation, is anti-feminist.

In the earliest semblances of the institution, the process of becoming a bride was far from romantic.

Often, it consisted of men physically capturing women of a differing tribe and marrying them as a political or social message, otherwise known as a form of Bride Kidnapping. This was the case across a variety of different cultures.