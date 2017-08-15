Are the words 'anti-aging' about to go the way of the floppy disk?

This week Allure magazine announced it will no longer use the words “anti-aging”.

“Starting with this issue,” wrote editor-in-chief of the US beauty and fashion magazine Michelle Lee.

“We are making a resolution to stop using the term ‘anti-aging’. Whether we know it or not, we’re subtly reinforcing the message that aging is a condition we need to battle — think anti-anxiety meds, antivirus software, or antifungal spray.”

Lee says the new publishing edict has come about because “language matters” and after a woman reaches around 35 we have a tendency to talk about her looks with qualifiers. “She looks great for her age … or she’s beautiful for an older woman.”

Lee believes we need to embrace and appreciate aging rather than resist it.

It's a lovely idea. It nearly feels empowering just like the Conde Nast offices where marketers and social media managers, editors and publishers would have met in a neat circle and come up with the idea.

It nearly feels like something to celebrate - language is vital and often its examination is the first step on the long path to changing how society views an issue or particular groups of people.

And even though Helen Mirren, the sexiest 70-something woman on the planet (and we know this because everyone keeps mentioning how sexy she is for 70 something, ) appears on the cover resplendent in a crisp white shirt and tattooed male arm as a scarf calling to ban the word, it's nothing I feel grateful for.