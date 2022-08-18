MIA FREEDMAN: Why I've not had Botox. Yet.

The problem with saying you've never had Botox is that it can make you sound like a bit of a dick. This I know from experience.

Because when you talk about a choice you've made - particularly one about your face, your body, your career or your family - those who have made a different choice inevitably feel judged.

So when I say “I'm No-Bo”, the Bo-Bo women feel attacked even though I’ve made this decision about my face, not theirs.

This is called being a woman. Welcome.

But the truth is this: I am 50 years old and I have not had Botox. Yet. See what I did there? I’ve gifted Future Me the option of changing my mind without being called a hypocrite. I’ve left the door to my face open.

But for now, I’m No-Bo, I've always been No-Bo and this makes me increasingly rare not just among women my age but among any woman over the age of 25.

At Mamamia, I work with around 100 women in their 20s and 30s and almost all of them have friends who get Botox. And in case you're wondering, this is not a media thing. My co-workers’ friends work in industries as diverse as education, finance, retail, medicine, aged care, construction, and law. Some are at uni and some are at home full time with kids. Some are as young as 22 years old. All getting regular Botox.

In 2022, Botox is as mainstream as Netflix, AirPods and laser hair removal.

In my thirties, I went through a hormonal period where my skin was terrible. I’d recently come off the pill and my skin was doing something I’ve since learned is called purging which is exactly what it sounds like. Someone suggested I try microdermabrasion which is a skin treatment I’d never try again because it’s like mixing a handful of sand with a dollop of moisturiser and rubbing it all over your face and then putting $300 in the toilet and flushing.

On the day of my appointment, I arrived at the clinic with my heart full of hope. It was a fancy clinic that was recommended to me by a TV makeup artist who thought microdermabrasion might help clear up my skin but as I looked around the waiting room, my hope began to curdle.

From what I could tell, the receptionists and my fellow patients were all older than me and yet they all looked strangely ageless. It was literally impossible to tell if they were 60 or 30 and I don't mean this as a compliment.

There was an odd similarity to their faces that could best be described as frozen and filled. I knew that look. I didn’t want that look. I just wanted my pimples to be gone.