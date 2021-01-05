"I said I'd grow old gracefully. And then I actually started aging."

I was nine years old when I read about facelifts for the first time in a Reader’s Digest “Big Book of Everything”. The accompanying photo was a gory close-up of the surgery in progress but there was also a before-and-after shot of Molly Parkin, who’d had a full facelift and admitted as much.

As far as I could tell she was an old lady in both photos. Plastic surgery, I decided right then and there, was utterly pointless. I had no truck with it.

“I don’t think I’ll ever dye my hair,” I breezed, airily, aged 27 with pale blonde waves floating around my head and not a silver strand in sight.

“Can you believe I got asked for ID buying beer? I’m a mother of three, including a teenager. It’s an utter outrage!” I huffed when I was 31.

“Botox? Urgh, no. I think that weird shiny plastic stretched-face look is just as bad as actually looking your age,” I continued, aged 35. “It’s probably more aging, in fact.”

Lip fillers, cheek fillers and shots of Botox in the temples or between the brows gradually became mainstream, no longer the preserve of the rich and famous. They were affordable and they were commonplace among my friends as we all hurtled towards 40. I saw it happening but I had no interest in the procedures.

I read How to Be a Woman by Caitlin Moran, which came out when I was 31, and silently agreed with her that “When we live in fear of aging, and pull painful and expensive tricks to hide it, it makes us look like losers. It makes us look like cowards. It makes us look scared”.

I’d never be like that, I thought. Not me. In much the same way that I’d already come to terms with my fine, fluffy baby hair (never holds a curl or a clip; no funky styles work for me, ever) and my big head (have to wear men’s sunhats; I always look moonfaced in group photos) I knew that I’d accept the face that nature gave me as I got older.